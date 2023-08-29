Broncos acquiring kicker Wil Lutz from Saints, reuniting him with Sean Payton, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are acquiring Wil Lutz from the New Orleans Saints, reuniting the veteran kicker…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are acquiring Wil Lutz from the New Orleans Saints, reuniting the veteran kicker with coach Sean Payton, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the teams didn’t immediately announce the deal in which the Saints will receive a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from Denver.

This means New Orleans will go with undrafted rookie Blake Grupe from Notre Dame. He was 5-for-6 in the preseason with his only miss from 60 yards.

The Broncos released veteran Brandon McManus in the spring and brought in veterans Elliott Fry and Brett Maher for a camp competition. Fry was waived with an injury designation after the preseason opener where he missed a field goal.

Maher, who was jettisoned by the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason following his extra point meltdown in the playoffs, missed two field goals in the first preseason game before bouncing back to make all four of his attempts and all seven extra points in the last two exhibitions.

Payton had made it clear that Maher hadn’t won the job when Fry was released and was actually competing with kickers across the league.

That included Lutz, 29, who signed with New Orleans after the Baltimore Ravens cut him in 2016.

Lutz has made 84.6% of his field goal attempts in his seven-year NFL career. He made 74.2% of his tries last year after missing 2021 with an injury.

Lutz will see plenty of familiar faces in Denver besides Payton’s.

The Broncos stocked their roster with several former Saints who played for Payton in New Orleans, including tight end Adam Trautman, fullback Michael Burton and wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

