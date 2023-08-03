Live Radio
Bears, Yannick Ngakoue agree on 1-year, $10.5 million contract

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 10:43 PM

Veteran edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue has agreed with the Chicago Bears on a one-year, $10.5 million contract, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

Ngakoue, a Pro Bowl pick in 2017 with the Jaguars, bolsters the league’s worst pass rush. The Bears had only 20 sacks in 2022. Ngakoue had 9 1/2 sacks last season for the Colts and 10 in 2021 for the Raiders.

Ngakoue, who joins his fifth team in four years, has had at least eight sacks in each of his first seven seasons.

A third-round pick in 2016, Ngakoue has 65 sacks and 21 forced fumbles in his career.

ESPN first reported the deal between Ngakoue and the Bears.

