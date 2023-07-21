Live Radio
Raiders rookie defensive linemen Wilson, Young placed on injured lists

The Associated Press

July 21, 2023, 6:17 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will be without talented rookie defensive linemen Tyree Wilson and Byron Young at the beginning of training camp because of injuries.

A defensive end who was taken seventh overall from Texas Tech, Wilson was placed on the non-football injury list. He injured his foot last season with the Red Raiders and was held out of organized team activities.

Young, a defensive tackle taken in the third round from Alabama, was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an unspecified injury.

The Raiders open training camp Wednesday.

NFL News | Sports
