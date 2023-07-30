LA Rams sign veteran RB Royce Freeman one day after Sony Michel’s retirement

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back Royce Freeman one day after the abrupt…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back Royce Freeman one day after the abrupt retirement of Sony Michel.

Freeman joined his fourth NFL team in six pro seasons Sunday. He was with the Houston Texans for the past 1 1/2 seasons, spending most of 2022 on the practice squad.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that they would add a veteran ball-carrier after the departure of Michel, who informed McVay of his decision that morning. Los Angeles last month re-signed Michel, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Rams’ title team, to be a backup to starter Cam Akers.

Freeman will attempt to fill that role now alongside youngsters Kyren Williams and Zach Evans.

Freeman has 1,407 career yards rushing. After a four-year career at Oregon, the Southern California native was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos and started eight games as a rookie while rushing for a career-high 521 yards.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.