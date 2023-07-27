Chargers’ Austin Ekeler on plight of running backs: ‘We’re not just numbers on a page’

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has the most scrimmage touchdowns in the past two years and became the…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has the most scrimmage touchdowns in the past two years and became the fifth running back in NFL history last season to have at least 100 catches in a season.

It isn’t Ekeler’s on-field accomplishments though that gained attention throughout the offseason and leading into Los Angeles Chargers training camp.

Instead, it has been about him trying to unite veteran running backs in seeking improved salaries along with fighting the narrative that the position has lost its value in a passing-heavy league.

Ekeler organized a Zoom call with other running backs last Saturday that also included Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey.

“We’re not just numbers on a page, we’re actual players and we all have different impacts on each team, so it’s very situational, as far as what a specific player can have as far as impact on each team,” Ekeler said after the Chargers completed their second training camp practice on Thursday.

“You could put statistics in one way or another to say that someone is worth something or that someone is not. One of those things that we can do right now, in the short term, is continue to put the narrative out of why we are important.

“We’re the only position right now that seems to be getting punished for our production. It frustrates us. That’s where we have to go out there and put out the narrative that, ‘Hey, we are actually important to these offenses.’ Go ask these offenses, ask ourselves, and start talking about it in the media so that we can start combatting this narrative. That’s what we can do in the short term.”

Barkley and Jacobs are under the franchise tag for this season after they were unable to come to long-term agreements with the Giants and Raiders. The tag amount of $10,091,000 is second lowest of all position groups, with kickers and punters at the bottom.

Only twice in the past 15 seasons has a running back aged 27 or older led the league in rushing (Adrian Peterson was 30 in 2015 the most recent time it happened). A back leading the league in rushing also hasn’t been on a team that has reached the Super Bowl that season since Seattle’s Shaun Alexander in 2005.

Ekeler also knows firsthand the frustration that comes when not being able to have a good season translate into further job security. Ekeler received permission to seek a trade during the offseason after he was unable to agree to an extension with the Chargers.

Both sides did agree to $1.5 million in incentives this season that could earn him as much as $8 million this season.

“They didn’t have to do what they did, so I’m very appreciative of this organization for saying, ‘Look, we’re not going to do what you want to do, but here’s at least something.’ It’s a start,” he said.

Ekeler and the running back group’s focus is on trying to fight the franchise tag.

Le’Veon Bell sat out the 2018 season after he failed to get a long-term deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a four-year contract with the New York Jets in 2019. Bell though struggled when he came back and was out of the league three years later.

Barkley signed his franchise tender after the Giants bumped it up to $11 million while Jacobs remains a holdout.

“It’s more of the principle of not allowing players to have an open chance to go and find value in the market, and then tagging them on a one-year deal — giving all of the risk to the player on a one-year deal,” Ekeler said.

“It seems like a very one-sided option that’s in the CBA. It’s not something that is going to change overnight, but that is just how I see it. It’s not necessarily that we have to give running backs bonuses and things like that, we just need to change the way that we’re able to be controlled when it comes to the end of our contracts.”

When it comes to on-field matters, Ekeler could be in position to have a great season. He led the league with 18 touchdowns from scrimmage last season and his 107 catches were tied for second most by a running back in a season.

Coach Brandon Staley is trying to put more of an emphasis on the running game after hiring Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator.

Ekeler rushed for 915 yards last season, including a pair of 100-yard games. The Chargers though were ranked 30th in rushing offense and had the second-biggest discrepancy between passing and running plays (65% pass to 35% run).

“He’s got tremendous vision. He has a really cool way about him of finding the hole, finding the gap. He has great instincts and I think that’s going to go a long way,” Moore said about Ekeler after practice.

Ekeler said he is excited over the direction of the offense, especially after Justin Herbert signed his five-year, $262.5 million extension.

“I see it playing out as an amazing opportunity for not only myself, but for this team. Obviously, Kellen Moore has had a lot of success. He’s attempting to bring that to us with our chemistry of who we have,” Ekeler said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.