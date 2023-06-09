Broncos agree to 1-year deal with Frank Clark after Baron Browning knee surgery, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal with former Kansas City Chiefs…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal with former Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark following third-year pro Baron Browning’s knee operation, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Browning underwent a procedure in recent weeks to repair a torn meniscus, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t publicly addressed the outside linebacker’s health status and won’t discuss Clark’s contract until he signs. Browning is expected to be back for training camp next month.

Clark, who turns 30 next week, was cut recently by the Chiefs in a cost-saving move. He’s a ninth-year pro who had five sacks for the Super Bowl champs last year. He spent his first four seasons in Seattle, collecting 35 sacks and 72 quarterback hits.

His best season came in 2018 when he set career highs with 13 sacks and two dozen QB hits, but all three of his Pro Bowl berths came with the Chiefs between 2019 and 2021.

Clark is expected to step in opposite starter Randy Gregory, at least until Browning returns. Both Browning and Gregory have a long history of injuries that have sidelined them.

Gregory was limited to three starts and two sacks last year, his first in Denver, and Browning collected five sacks in eight starts.

Clark has never played in fewer than 14 games in his eight-year NFL career. But he was suspended for two games last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stemmed from his no-contest plea to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in separate incidents in 2021.

Clark’s new contract in Denver will pay him $5.5 million next season plus up to $2 million in incentives.

