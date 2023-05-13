Buffalo Bills sign 1st-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid to 4-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid to a four-year contract on Saturday…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid to a four-year contract on Saturday in a move that locks up the team’s entire six-member draft class.

Buffalo traded up two spots to select the Utah product with the 25th overall selection last month. Kincaid led FBS tight ends with eight touchdowns receiving last season and finished with 16 overall in three years at Utah.

Under-recruited coming out of high school in Nevada, Kincaid spent his first two college seasons at San Diego, where he led FCS tight ends in averaging nearly 19 yards per catch in 2019.

Kincaid’s pass-catching ability and versatility in being able to play off the ball as a receiver provides him the potential of filling an immediate need on Buffalo’s Josh Allen-run offense. He can fill the slot receiver’s role, which is open after the team did not re-sign Isaiah McKenzie this offseason.

The signing was announced on the second day of the Bills’ three-day rookie minicamp and comes two days after the team signed its five other draft selections.

