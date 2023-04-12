VP of football operations Drummond resigns from Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another top executive has left the Carolina Panthers. Steven Drummond, the team’s vice president of football…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another top executive has left the Carolina Panthers.

Steven Drummond, the team’s vice president of football operations, resigned on Wednesday. Drummond was the highest-ranking Black official on the football side of the organization, ranking only behind general manager Scott Fitterer and assistant general manager Dan Morgan.

Drummond had essentially served at owner David Tepper’s right hand man since taking over the VP role in 2021.

He is the latest in a stream of executives who have left the Panthers or Tepper Sports and Entertainment, following former CEO of Tepper Sports Nick Kelly, who resigned in 2020, and Panthers president Tom Glick, who left in 2021.

Drummond has been with the Panthers since 2005 serving in various roles including director of communications in 2015 where he oversaw all the Panthers’ communications and media relations for Super Bowl 50. He helped position the Panthers as one of the top social and digital media brands in the NFL before being named vice president of communications and external affairs.

“With the changes this offseason, this seemed like a good time to transition to other interests,” Drummond said in a statement released through the team. “I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and appreciate the opportunities they gave me. I will continue to root for their success.”

Drummond was selected to participate in the NFL Stanford University executive development program in 2012 and 2021.

