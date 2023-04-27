Sports on TV for Friday, April 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, April 28 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at St. Kilda

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

4:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas

SECN — Alabama at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

10 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at Stanford

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.

1:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Championship, Stanford, Calif.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Stanford, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8:15 p.m.

CBSSN — Boston U. at Army

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Minnesota

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at Houston

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 6

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 6

NFL DRAFT

7 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 2, Kansas City, Mo.

NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 6

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Dallas at Seattle

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.