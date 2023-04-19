Sports on TV for April 24-30

Adv22 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 24 MLB BASEBALL 9:30 p.m. FS1 — Oakland…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 24

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 4

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 4

_____

Tuesday, April 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at NC State

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

TBS — Conference First Round: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

TBS — Conference First Round: TBD

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Leg 1

_____

Wednesday, April 26

GOLF

12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, First Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

SOCCER

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, Leg 1

_____

Thursday, April 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas

GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

12 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Second Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

NFL DRAFT

8 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.

NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Conference First Round: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Conference First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton

_____

Friday, April 28

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del. (Taped)

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at Stanford

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

NBA BASKETBALL

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

NFL DRAFT

7 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Conference First Round: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Dallas at Seattle

_____

Saturday, April 29

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

9:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACORSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

9 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

NFL DRAFT

12 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

TBS — Conference First Round: TBD

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

1:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC

USFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

USA — New Orleans at Birmingham

7 p.m.

FOX — Houston at Memphis

XFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Division Championship: TBD

Sunday, April 30

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston

ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

4 p.m.

NBC — New Jersey at Michigan

XFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Division Championship: TBD

_____

