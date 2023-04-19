Sports on TV for April 24-30

Adv22
Monday, April 24
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 4
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 4
_____
Tuesday, April 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — East Carolina at NC State
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
TBS — Conference First Round: TBD
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
TBS — Conference First Round: TBD
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Leg 1
_____
Wednesday, April 26
GOLF
12 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, First Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
SOCCER
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, Leg 1
_____
Thursday, April 27
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
12 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Second Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
NFL DRAFT
8 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.
NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Conference First Round: TBD
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Conference First Round: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton
_____
Friday, April 28
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del. (Taped)
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
10 p.m.
ESPNU — UCLA at Stanford
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
NBA BASKETBALL
8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
NFL DRAFT
7 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Conference First Round: TBD
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Dallas at Seattle
_____
Saturday, April 29
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
9:25 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACORSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
9 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NFL DRAFT
12 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.
NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
TBS — Conference First Round: TBD
8 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
1:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC
USFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
USA — New Orleans at Birmingham
7 p.m.
FOX — Houston at Memphis
XFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Division Championship: TBD
Sunday, April 30
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston
ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit
4 p.m.
NBC — New Jersey at Michigan
XFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Division Championship: TBD
_____
