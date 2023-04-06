Jets sign QB Boyle, Rodgers’ former backup with Packers

The New York Jets signed quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year contract as a backup with experience playing in offensive…

The New York Jets signed quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year contract as a backup with experience playing in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system.

Boyle served as a backup in Green Bay for three seasons to Aaron Rodgers, who said last month his intention is to play for the Jets this season. The Packers and Jets have been in negotiations for several weeks to complete a trade that would send Rodgers to New York as the team’s starting quarterback.

In the meantime, Boyle joins a Jets quarterbacks room that includes Zach Wilson, who was the starter the past two seasons, and Chris Streveler, who spent most of last year on the practice squad. Boyle will also be reunited with former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who signed a four-year deal with the Jets last month.

The 28-year-old Boyle split last season with Detroit and Chicago, and took 13 snaps in one game with the Bears during which he was 2 of 8 for 33 yards and two interceptions.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky in 2018, Boyle appeared in 11 games and completed three of four passes for 15 yards with the Packers over three seasons as one of Rodgers’ backups. Hackett worked with Boyle as Green Bay’s offensive coordinator during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Boyle signed with the Lions as a free agent in 2021 and started three games in place of an injured Jared Goff. He was signed by Chicago last November off Detroit’s practice squad.

Boyle, a native of Hartford, Connecticut, began his college career at the University of Connecticut before transferring after three seasons to Eastern Kentucky.

He has thrown for 574 yards and three touchdowns with eight interceptions in 17 career NFL games, including the three starts with Detroit.

