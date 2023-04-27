Live Radio
2023 NFL Draft Selections

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 10:02 PM

Thursday, April 27
FIRST ROUND

1. Carolina (from Chicago), Bryce Young, qb, Alabama.

2. Houston, C.J. Stroud, qb, Ohio State.

3. Houston (from Arizona), Will Anderson Jr., lb, Alabama.

4. Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson, qb, Florida.

5. Seattle (from Denver), Devon Witherspoon, cb, Illinois.

6. Arizona (from L.A. Rams through Detroit), Paris Johnson Jr., ot, Ohio State.

7. Las Vegas, Tyree Wilson, de, Texas Tech.

8. Atlanta, Bijan Robinson, rb, Texas.

9. Philadelphia (from Carolina through Chicago), Jalen Carter, dt, Georgia.

10. Chicago (from New Orleans through Philadelphia), Darnell Wright, ot, Tennessee.

11. Tennessee, Peter Skoronski, ot, Northwestern.

12. Detroit (from Cleveland through Houston and Arizona), Jahmyr Gibbs, rb, Alabama.

13. Green Bay (from N.Y. Jets), Lukas Van Ness, de, Iowa.

14. Pittsburgh (from New England), Broderick Jones, ot, Georgia.

15. N.Y. Jets (from Green Bay), Will McDonald IV, lb, Iowa State.

