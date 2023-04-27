2023 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday, April 27 FIRST ROUND 1. Carolina (from Chicago), Bryce Young, qb, Alabama. 2. Houston, C.J. Stroud, qb, Ohio State.…

Thursday, April 27 FIRST ROUND

1. Carolina (from Chicago), Bryce Young, qb, Alabama.

2. Houston, C.J. Stroud, qb, Ohio State.

3. Houston (from Arizona), Will Anderson Jr., lb, Alabama.

4. Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson, qb, Florida.

5. Seattle (from Denver), Devon Witherspoon, cb, Illinois.

6. Arizona (from L.A. Rams through Detroit), Paris Johnson Jr., ot, Ohio State.

7. Las Vegas, Tyree Wilson, de, Texas Tech.

8. Atlanta, Bijan Robinson, rb, Texas.

9. Philadelphia (from Carolina through Chicago), Jalen Carter, dt, Georgia.

10. Chicago (from New Orleans through Philadelphia), Darnell Wright, ot, Tennessee.

