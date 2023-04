2023 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday, April 27 FIRST ROUND 1. Carolina (from Chicago), Bryce Young, qb, Alabama. 2. Houston, C.J. Stroud, qb, Ohio State.…

Thursday, April 27 FIRST ROUND

1. Carolina (from Chicago), Bryce Young, qb, Alabama.

2. Houston, C.J. Stroud, qb, Ohio State.

3. Houston (from Arizona), Will Anderson Jr., lb, Alabama.

4. Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson, qb, Florida.

5. Seattle (from Denver), Devon Witherspoon, cb, Illinois.

6. Arizona (from L.A. Rams through Detroit), Paris Johnson Jr., ot, Ohio State.

7. Las Vegas, Tyree Wilson, de, Texas Tech.

8. Atlanta, Bijan Robinson, rb, Texas.

9. Philadelphia (from Carolina through Chicago), Jalen Carter, dt, Georgia.

10. Chicago (from New Orleans through Philadelphia), Darnell Wright, ot, Tennessee.

11. Tennessee, Peter Skoronski, ot, Northwestern.

12. Detroit (from Cleveland through Houston and Arizona), Jahmyr Gibbs, rb, Alabama.

13. Green Bay (from N.Y. Jets), Lukas Van Ness, de, Iowa.

14. Pittsburgh (from New England), Broderick Jones, ot, Georgia.

15. N.Y. Jets (from Green Bay), Will McDonald IV, lb, Iowa State.

16. Washington, Emmanuel Forbes, cb, Mississippi State.

17. New England (from Pittsburgh), Christian Gonzalez, cb, Oregon.

18. Detroit, Jack Campbell, lb, Iowa.

19. Tampa Bay, Calijah Kancey, dt, Pittsburgh.

20. Seattle, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wr, Ohio State.

21. L.A. Chargers, Quentin Johnston, wr, TCU.

22. Baltimore, Zay Flowers, wr, Boston College.

23. Minnesota, Jordan Addison, wr, Southern Cal.

24. N.Y. Giants (from Jacksonville), Deonte Banks, cb, Maryland.

25. Buffalo (from N.Y. Giants through Jacksonville), Dalton Kincaid, te, Utah.

26. Dallas, Mazi Smith, dt, Michigan.

27. Jacksonville (from Buffalo), Anton Harrison, ot, Oklahoma.

28. Cincinnati, Myles Murphy, de, Clemson.

29. New Orleans (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver), Bryan Bresee, dt, Clemson.

30. Philadelphia, Nolan Smith, lb, Georgia.

31. Kansas City, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, de, Kansas State.

Friday, April 28 SECOND ROUND

32. Pittsburgh (from Chicago), Joey Porter Jr., cb, Penn State.

33. Tennessee (from Houston through Arizona), Will Levis, qb, Kentucky.

34. Detroit (from Arizona), Sam LaPorta, te, Iowa.

35. Las Vegas (from Indianapolis), Michael Mayer, te, Notre Dame.

36. L.A. Rams, Steve Avila, g, TCU.

37. Seattle (from Denver), Derick Hall, lb, Auburn.

38. Atlanta (from Las Vegas through Indianapolis), Matthew Bergeron, ot, Syracuse.

39. Carolina, Jonathan Mingo, wr, Mississippi.

40. New Orleans, Isaiah Foskey, de, Notre Dame.

41. Arizona (from Tennessee), BJ Ojulari, lb, LSU.

42. Green Bay (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets), Luke Musgrave, te, Oregon State.

43. N.Y. Jets, Joe Tippman, c, Wisconsin.

44. Indianapolis (from Atlanta), Julius Brents, cb, Kansas State.

45. Detroit (from Green Bay), Brian Branch, cb, Alabama.

46. New England, Keion White, de, Georgia Tech.

47. Washington, Jartavius Martin, cb, Illinois.

48. Tampa Bay (from Detroit through Green Bay), Cody Mauch, ot, North Dakota State.

49. Pittsburgh, Keeanu Benton, dt, Wisconsin.

50. Green Bay (from Tampa Bay), Jayden Reed, wr, Michigan State.

51. Miami, Cam Smith, cb, South Carolina.

52. Seattle, Zach Charbonnet, rb, UCLA.

53. Chicago (from Baltimore), Gervon Dexter Sr., dt, Florida.

54. L.A. Chargers, Tuli Tuipulotu, de, Southern Cal.

55. Kansas City (from Minnesota through Detroit), Rashee Rice, wr, SMU.

56. Chicago (from Jacksonville), Tyrique Stevenson, cb, Miami.

57. N.Y. Giants, John Michael Schmitz, c, Minnesota.

58. Dallas, Luke Schoonmaker, te, Michigan.

59. Buffalo, O’Cyrus Torrence, g, Florida.

60. Cincinnati, DJ Turner II, cb, Michigan.

61. Jacksonville (from SF through CAR and CHI), Brenton Strange, te, Penn State.

62. Houston (from Philadelphia), Juice Scruggs, c, Penn State.

63. Denver (from Kansas City through Detroit) Marvin Mims Jr., wr, Oklahoma.

THIRD ROUND

64. Chicago, Zacch Pickens, dt, South Carolina.

65. Philadelphia (from Houston), Tyler Steen, ot, Alabama.

66. Philadelphia (from Arizona), Syndey Brown, db, Illinois.

67. Denver (from Indianapolis), Drew Sanders, lb, Arkansas.

68. Detroit (from Denver), Hendon Hooker, qb, Tennessee.

69. Houston (from L.A. Rams), Tank Dell, wr, Houston.

70. Las Vegas, Byron Young, dt, Alabama.

71. New Orleans, Kendre Miller, rb, TCU.

72. Arizona (from Tennessee), Garrett Williams, cb, Syracuse.

73. N.Y. Giants (from CLE through HOU and LAR), Jalin Hyatt, wr, Tennessee.

74. Cleveland (from N.Y. Jets), Cedric Tillman, wr, Tennessee.

75. Atlanta, Zach Harrison, de, Ohio State.

76. New England (from Carolina), Marte Mapu, lb, Sacramento State.

77. L.A. Rams (from New England through Miami), Byron Young, lb, Tennessee.

78. Green Bay, Tucker Kraft, te, South Dakota State.

79. Indianapolis (from Washington), Josh Downs, wr, North Carolina.

80. Carolina (from Pittsburgh), DJ Johnson, lb, Oregon.

81. Tennessee (from Detroit through Arizona), Tyjae Spears, rb, Tulane.

82. Tampa Bay, YaYa Diaby, de, Louisville.

83. Denver (from Seattle), Riley Moss, cb, Iowa.

84. Miami, Devon Achane, rb, Texas A&M.

85. L.A. Chargers, Daiyan Henley, lb, Washington State.

86. Baltimore, Trenton Simpson, lb, Clemson.

87. San Francisco (from Minnesota), Ji’Ayir Brown, s, Penn State.

88. Jacksonville, Tank Bigsby, rb, Auburn.

89. L.A. Rams (from N.Y. Giants), Kobie Turner, dt, Wake Forest.

90. Dallas, DeMarvion Overshown, lb, Texas.

91. Buffalo, Dorian Williams, lb, Tulane.

92. Kansas City (from Cincinnati), Wanya Morris, ot, Oklahoma.

93. Pittsburgh (from SF through CAR), Darnell Washington, te, Georgia.

94. Arizona (from Philadelphia), Michael Wilson, wr, Stanford.

95. Cincinnati (from Kansas City), Jordan Battle, s, Alabama.

Compensatory Selections

96. Detroit (from Arizona), Brodric Martin, dt, W. Kentucky.

97. Washington, Ricky Stromberg, c, Arkansas.

98. Cleveland, Siaki Ika, dt, Baylor.

99. San Francisco, Jake Moody, k, Michigan.

100. Las Vegas (from KC through N.Y. Giants), Tre Tucker, wr, Cincinnati.

101. San Francisco, Cameron Latu, te, Alabama.

102. Minnesota (from San Francisco), Mekhi Blackmon, cb, Southern Cal.

Saturday, April 29 FOURTH ROUND

103. New Orleans (from Chicago), Nick Saldiveri, g, Old Dominion.

104. Las Vegas (from Houston), Jakorian Bennett, cb, Maryland.

105. Philadelphia (from Arizona through Houston), Kelee Ringo, cb, Georgia.

106. Indianapolis, Blake Freeland, ot, BYU.

107. New England (from L.A. Rams), Jake Andrews, c, Troy.

108. Seattle (from Denver), Anthony Bradford, g, LSU.

109. Houston (from Las Vegas), Dylan Horton, edge, TCU.

110. Indianapolis (from Tennessee through Atlanta), Adetomiwa Adebawore, dt, Northwestern.

111. Cleveland, Dawand Jones, ot, Ohio State.

112. New England Patriots (from N.Y. Jets), Chad Ryland, k, Maryland.

113. Atlanta, Clark Phillips III, cb, Utah.

114. Carolina, Chandler Zavala, g, NC State.

115. Chicago (from New Orleans), Roschon Johnson, rb, Texas.

116. Green Bay, Colby Wooden, de, Auburn.

117. New England, Sidy Sow, g, E. Michigan.

118. Washington, Braeden Daniels, g, Utah.

119. Kansas City (from Detroit through Minnesota), Chamarri Conner, cb, Virginia Tech.

120. N.Y. Jets (from Pittsburgh through New England), Carter Warren, ot, Pittsburgh.

121. Jacksonville (from Tampa Bay), Ventrell Miller, lb, Florida.

122. Arizona (from Miami through Kansas City and Detroit), Jon Gaines II, g, UCLA.

123. Seattle, Cameron Young, dt, Mississippi State.

124. Baltimore, Tavius Robinson, edge, Mississippi.

125. L.A. Chargers, Derius Davis, wr, TCU.

126. Cleveland (from Minnesota), Isaiah McGuire, de, Missouri.

127. New Orleans (from Jacksonville), Jake Haener, qb, Fresno State.

128. L.A. Rams (from N.Y. Giants), Stetson Bennett, qb, Georgia.

129. Dallas, Viliami Fehoko Jr., de, San Jose State.

130. Jacksonville (from Buffalo), Tyler Lacy, de, Oklahoma State.

131. Cincinnati, Charlie Jones, wr, Purdue.

132. Pittsburgh (from San Francisco through Carolina), Nick Herbig, lb, Wisconsin.

133. Chicago (from Philadelphia), Tyler Scott, wr, Cincinnati.

134. Minnesota (from Kansas City), Jay Ward, cb, LSU.

Compensatory Selections

135. Las Vegas (from New England), Adrian O’Connell, qb, Purdue.

FIFTH ROUND

136. Jacksonville (from Chicago), Yasir Abdullah, lb, Louisville.

137. Washington (from Arizona through Buffalo), KJ Henry, de, Clemson.

138. Indianapolis, Darius Rush, cb, South Carolina.

139. Arizona (from Denver through Detroit), Clayton Tune, qb, Houston.

140. Cleveland (from L.A. Rams), Dorian Thompson-Robinson, qb, UCLA.

141. Minnesota (from Las Vegas through Indianapolis), Jaquelin Roy, dt, LSU.

142. Cleveland, Cameron Mitchell, cb, Northwestern.

143. N.Y. Jets, Israel Abanikanda, rb, Pittsburgh.

144. New England (from Atlanta through Las Vegas), Antonio Mafi, g, UCLA.

145. Carolina, Jammie Robinson, s, Florida State.

146. New Orleans, Jordan Howden, s, Minnesota.

147. Tennessee, Josh Whyle, te, Cincinnati.

148. Chicago (from New England through Baltimore), Noah Sewell, lb, Oregon.

149. Green Bay, Sean Clifford, qb, Penn State.

150. Buffalo (from Washington), Justin Shorter, wr, Florida.

151. Seattle (from Pittsburgh), Mike Morris, de, Michigan.

152. Detroit, Colby Sorsdal, ot, William & Mary.

153. Tampa Bay, SirVocea Dennis, lb, Pittsburgh.

154. Seattle, Olu Oluwatimi, c, Michigan.

155. San Francisco (from Miami), Darrell Luter Jr., cb, S. Alabama.

156. L.A. Chargers, Jordan McFadden, g, Clemson.

157. Baltimore, Kyu Blu Kelly, cb, Stanford.

158. Indianapolis (from Minnesota), Daniel Scott, s, California.

159. Green Bay (from JAX through ATL and DET), Dontayvion Wicks, wr, Virginia.

160. Jacksonville (from N.Y. Giants), Antonio Johnson, s, Texas A&M.

161. L.A. Rams (from Dallas through Houston), Nick Hampton, de, Appalachian State.

162. Indianapolis (from Buffalo), Will Mallory, te, Miami.

163. Cincinnati, Chase Brown, rb, Illinois.

164. Minnesota (from San Francisco), Jaren Hall, qb, BYU.

165. Chicago (from Philadelphia through New Orleans), Terell Smith, cb, Minnesota.

166. Kansas City, BJ Thompson, edge, Stephen F. Austin.

Compensatory Selections

167. Houston (from L.A. Rams), Henry To’oTo’o, lb, Alabama.

168. Arizona (from Arizona through Detroit), Owen Pappoe, lb, Auburn.

169. Dallas, Asim Richards, ot, North Carolina.

170. Las Vegas (from Green Bay through N.Y. Jets), Christopher Smith II, s, Georgia.

171. Tampa Bay (from L.A. Rams), Payne Durham, te, Purdue.

172. N.Y. Giants, Eric Gray, rb, Oklahoma.

173. San Francisco, Robert Beal Jr., edge, Georgia.

174. L.A. Rams (from Las Vegas through Houston), Warren McClendon Jr., ot, Georgia.

175. L.A. Rams (from Tampa Bay), Davis Allen, te, Clemson.

176. Indianapolis (from Dallas), Evan Hull, rb, Northwestern.

177. L.A. Rams, Puka Nacua, wr, BYU.

