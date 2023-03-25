Back home: Bobby Wagner returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Bobby Wagner is headed back to the Seattle Seahawks to rejoin the team with which he became…

SEATTLE (AP) — Bobby Wagner is headed back to the Seattle Seahawks to rejoin the team with which he became one of the top linebackers in the NFL.

The team announced Wagner’s return Saturday night, filling a major need on Seattle’s remodeled defense. It’s a one-year contract, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce terms.

“BOBBY. IS. BACK,” the Seahawks posted on their Twitter account. “We’ve agreed to terms with the future Hall of Famer.”

Seattle teammates Quandre Diggs and Tyler Lockett first broke the news on Twitter, and NFL Network and ESPN said the deal was worth up to $7 million.

“Glad to be back in Seattle! It means a lot to be able to come back!” Wagner tweeted.

Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks after being selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by Seattle. He became a six-time first-team All-Pro selection during his tenure in Seattle, where he was regularly regarded as one of the best middle linebackers in the league.

Wagner was released by Seattle just over a year ago in a salary cap move. Wagner was due nearly $17 million and Seattle wanted to give Jordyn Brooks the opportunity to step into the middle linebacker role.

But Brooks suffered a torn ACL late last season and is expected to miss a significant chunk of the 2023 season. Seattle signed Devin Bush to a one-year deal earlier in free agency, but still needed additional answers.

Enter Wagner, who was a second-team All-Pro selection last season playing for his hometown Los Angeles Rams. Wagner started all 17 games and had 140 tackles for the Rams, but was let go by the Rams earlier this offseason with Los Angeles entering a rebuild phase.

Wagner is the latest addition to what will be a significantly altered defense in Seattle. The Seahawks have already signed Bush, defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, and safety Julian Love as part of their offseason makeover.

