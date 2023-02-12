Super Bowl Play-by-Play

Glendale, Ariz. (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs: FIRST QUARTER…

Glendale, Ariz. (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs:

FIRST QUARTER

KC wins the coin toss and elects to defer. PHI elects to receive, and KC elects to defend the goal.

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at PHI 25 (15:00) (Shotgun) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 26 for 1 yard (T.McDuffie). FUMBLES (T.McDuffie), ball out of bounds at PHI 24.

2nd & 11 at PHI 24 (14:26) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 30 for 6 yards (T.McDuffie, L.Sneed).

3rd & 5 at PHI 30 (13:44) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith pushed ob at PHI 42 for 12 yards (J.Reid).

1st & 10 at PHI 42 (13:16) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.

2nd & 10 at PHI 42 (13:10) (Shotgun) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at KC 47 for 11 yards (J.Reid).

1st & 10 at KC 47 (12:31) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to KC 34 for 13 yards (J.Reid).

1st & 10 at KC 34 (12:02) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to KC 11 for 23 yards (W.Gay).

1st & 10 at KC 11 (11:28) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Scott up the middle to KC 2 for 9 yards (J.Thornhill; T.McDuffie).

2nd & 1 at KC 2 (11:01) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Scott up the middle to KC 4 for -2 yards (J.Thornhill).

3rd & 3 at KC 4 (10:22) (Shotgun) K.Gainwell up the middle for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling, and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Gainwell up the middle to KC 1 for 3 yards (Ja.Watson).

1st & 1 at KC 1 (10:13) J.Hurts up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on KC-C.Jones, Defensive Offside, declined.

J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 25 (10:09) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 28 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave).

2nd & 7 at KC 28 (9:33) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 48 for 20 yards (T.Edwards).

1st & 10 at KC 48 (8:56) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to PHI 44 for 8 yards (A.Maddox).

2nd & 2 at PHI 44 (8:21) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco left tackle to PHI 20 for 24 yards (M.Epps).

1st & 10 at PHI 20 (7:44) I.Pacheco up the middle to PHI 18 for 2 yards (F.Cox).

2nd & 8 at PHI 18 (7:03) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Kelce for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 7

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at PHI 25 (6:57) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to K.Gainwell pushed ob at PHI 31 for 6 yards (T.McDuffie). PENALTY on PHI-Z.Pascal, Offensive Pass Interference, 10 yards, enforced at PHI 25 – No Play.

1st & 20 at PHI 15 (6:30) (Shotgun) K.Gainwell right tackle to PHI 16 for 1 yard (L.Chenal).

2nd & 19 at PHI 16 (5:47) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 21 for 5 yards (L.Sneed).

3rd & 14 at PHI 21 (5:07) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.

4th & 14 at PHI 21 (5:00) A.Siposs punts 57 yards to KC 22, Center-R.Lovato. K.Toney to KC 34 for 12 yards (J.Stoll).

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 34 (4:46) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to KC 40 for 6 yards (T.Edwards).

2nd & 4 at KC 40 (4:12) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 42 for 2 yards (K.White). PENALTY on PHI-N.Suh, Illegal Use of Hands, 5 yards, enforced at KC 42.

1st & 10 at KC 47 (3:48) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to PHI 31 for 22 yards (J.Bradberry).

1st & 10 at PHI 31 (3:12) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right (N.Suh).

2nd & 10 at PHI 31 (3:06) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon to PHI 24 for 7 yards (D.Slay).

3rd & 3 at PHI 24 (2:32) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.Fortson (T.Edwards) (H.Reddick).

4th & 3 at PHI 24 (2:27) H.Butker 42 yard field goal is No Good, Hit Left Upright, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at PHI 32 (2:24) (Shotgun) J.Hurts left end to PHI 37 for 5 yards (J.Williams).

2nd & 5 at PHI 37 (1:55) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts left tackle to PHI 38 for 1 yard (N.Bolton, W.Gay).

3rd & 4 at PHI 38 (1:08) (Shotgun) PENALTY on KC-F.Clark, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at PHI 38 – No Play.

1st & 10 at PHI 43 (:52) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert to PHI 48 for 5 yards (L.Chenal).

2nd & 5 at PHI 48 (:10) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to KC 45 for 7 yards (J.Williams).

END QUARTER

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 7

