Sports on TV for Sunday, February 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, February 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, February 5 AHL HOCKEY 6 p.m.

NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec

AUTO RACING 5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 5, Houston

BOWLING 2 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s

FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

USA — Fordham at Richmond

1 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Temple

ESPNU — California at Utah

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

7 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville

FOX — South Carolina at UConn

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.

FIGURE SKATING 4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Mexico City at Lakeland

NFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

RODEO 12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif.

RUGBY (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France at Italy (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey

TENNIS 5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Final

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds —

