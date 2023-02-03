Sports on TV for February 4-5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, February 4 AUTO RACING 6 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, February 4 AUTO RACING 6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

BOWLING 4 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The U.S Open, Match Play, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Iowa St.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPNEWS — Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana

ESPNU — UCF at Cincinnati

FOX — Michigan St. vs. Rutgers, New York

FS1 — UConn at Georgetown

12:30 p.m.

USA — Davidson at UMass

1 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at NC State

CBS — Texas Tech at Baylor

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

TNT — HBCU Legacy Classic: Morgan St. vs. Delaware St., Newark, N.J.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Louisville

ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis

FS1 — Butler at Marquette

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Illinois at Iowa

USA — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago

3 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Clemson

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina

TNT — HBCU Legacy Classic: Norfolk St. vs. Hampton, Newark, N.J.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Murray St. at Indiana St.

ESPN — Purdue at Indiana

ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Alabama at LSU

5 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

FOX — St. John’s at Xavier

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Wofford at Furman

ESPNEWS — Bradley at N. Iowa

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Creighton

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.

ESPNEWS — Oklahoma at West Virginia

ESPNU — Dayton at St. Bonaventure

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at West Virginia (Joined in Progress)

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Southern Cal

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Jose St.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Francisco

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

CBSSN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2:30 p.m.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: From Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. and Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

CBS — Bellator 290 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader (Heavyweights), Inglewood, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — LA Lakers at New Orleans

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Central vs. Pacific, Sunrise, Fla.

4 p.m.

ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Metropolitan vs. Atlantic, Sunrise, Fla.

RUGBY (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland at Wales (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland at England (Taped)

SKIING 3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Wydad AC vs. Al Hilal SFC, Second Round, Rabat, Morocco

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle vs. Al Ahly, Second Round, Tangier, Morocco

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:25 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Leicester City

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventus

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

NBC — New Balance Indoor: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final —

Sunday, February 5 AHL HOCKEY 6 p.m.

NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec

AUTO RACING 5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 5, Houston

BOWLING 2 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s

FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

USA — Fordham at Richmond

1 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Temple

ESPNU — California at Utah

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

7 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville

FOX — South Carolina at UConn

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.

FIGURE SKATING 4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Mexico City at Lakeland

NFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

RODEO 12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif.

RUGBY (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France at Italy (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey

TENNIS 5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Final

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds —

