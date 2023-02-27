Live Radio
Panthers hire Adrian Wilson as VP of player personnel

The Associated Press

February 27, 2023, 7:38 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers added to their front office, hiring Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel on Monday.

Wilson spent the last eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals’ scouting department, including the last two as vice president of player personnel. He was promoted to co-interim general manager of the Cardinals near the end of last season.

Wilson played 12 seasons with the Cardinals and made five Pro Bowls before retiring after the 2012 season. He played in college at North Carolina State.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

