NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year

The National Football League’s Defensive Rookie of the Year named by the Associated Press and selected each year by a nationwide panel of sportwriters and broadcasters:
2022 — Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets
2021 — Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas
2020 — Chase Young, Edge, Washington
2019 — Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco
2018 — Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis
2017 — Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans
2016 — Joey Bosa, DE, San Diego
2015 — Marcus Peters, Kansas City, CB
2014 — Aaron Donald, St. Louis, DT
2013 — Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets, DT
2012 — Luke Kuechly, Carolina, LB
2011 — Von Miller, Denver, LB
2010 — Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, DT
2009 — Brian Cushing, Houston, LB
2008 — Jerod Mayo, New England, LB
2007 — Patrick Willis, San Francisco, LB
2006 — DeMeco Ryans, Houston, LB
2005 — Shawne Merriman, San Diego, LB
2004 — Jonathan Vilma, New York Jets, LB
2003 — Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, LB
2002 — Julius Peppers, Carolina, DE
2001 — Kendrell Bell, Pittsburgh, LB
2000 — Brian Urlacher, Chicago, LB
1999 — Jevon Kearse, Tennessee, DE
1998 — Charles Woodson, Oakland, CB
1997 — Peter Boulware, Baltimore, LB
1996 — Simeon Rice, Arizona, DE
1995 — Hugh Douglas, New York Jets, DE
1994 — Tim Bowens, Miami, T
1993 — Dana Stubblefield, San Francisco, T
1992 — Dale Carter, Kansas City, CB
1991 — Mike Croel, Denver, LB
1990 — Mark Carrier, Chicago, S
1989 — Derrick Thomas, Kansas City, LB
1988 — Erik McMillan, N.Y. Jets, S
1987 — Shane Conlan, Buffalo, LB
1986 — John Offerdahl, Miami, LB
1985 — Duane Bickett, Indianapolis, LB
1984 — Bill Maas, Kansas City, NT
1983 — Vernon Maxwell, Baltimore, LB
1982 — Chip Banks, Cleveland, LB
1981 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB
1980 — Buddy Curry, Atlanta, LB, and Al Richardson, Atlanta, LB
1979 — Jim Haslett, Buffalo, LB
1978 — Al Baker, Detroit, E
1977 — A.J. Duhe, Miami, T
1976 — Mike Haynes, New England, S
1975 — Robert Brazile, Houston, LB
1974 — Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh, LB
1973 — Wally Chambers, Chicago, T
1972 — Willie Buchanon, Green Bay, CB
1971 — Isiah Robertson, Los Angeles, LB
1970 — Bruce Taylor, San Francisco, CB
1969 — Joe Greene, Pittsburgh, T
1968 — Claude Humphrey, Atlanta, E
1967 — Lem Barney, Detroit, CB
