The NFL Comeback Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide media panel:
2022 — Geno Smith, QB, Seattle
2021 — Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati
2020 — Alex Smith, QB, Washington
2019 — Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee
2018 — Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis
2017 — Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
2016 — Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay
2015 — Eric Berry, S, Kansas City
2014 — Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England
2013 — Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego
2012 — Peyton Manning, QB, Denver
2011 — Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit
2010 — Michael Vick, QB, Philadelphia
2009 — Tom Brady, QB, New England
2008 — Chad Pennington, QB, Miami
2007 — Greg Ellis, LB, Dallas
2006 — Chad Pennington, QB, New York Jets
2005 — Steve Smith, WR, Carolina; Tedy Bruschi, LB, New England
2004 — Drew Brees, QB, San Diego
2003 — Jon Kitna, QB, Cincinnati
2002 — Tommy Maddox, QB, Pittsburgh
2001 — Garrison Hearst, RB, San Francisco
2000 — Joe Johnson, DE, New Orleans
1999 — Bryant Young, DT, San Francisco
1998 — Doug Flutie, QB, Buffalo
