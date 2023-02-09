National Football League MVPs

The NFL Most Valuable Players named by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media (x-unanimous):
2022 — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, QB
2021 — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB
2020 — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB
2019 — x-Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, QB
2018 — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, QB
2017 — Tom Brady, New England, QB
2016 — Matt Ryan, Atlanta, QB
2015 — Cam Newton, Carolina, QB
2014 — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB
2013 — Peyton Manning, Denver, QB
2012 — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, RB
2011 — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB
2010 — x-Tom Brady, New England, QB
2009 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB
2008 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB
2007 — Tom Brady, New England, QB
2006 — LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego, RB
2005 — Shaun Alexander, Seattle, RB
2004 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB
2003 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, and Steve McNair, Tennessee, QBs
2002 — Rich Gannon, Oakland, QB
2001 — Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB
2000 — Marshall Faulk, St. Louis, RB
1999 — Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB
1998 — Terrell Davis, Denver, RB
1997 — Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB, and Barry Sanders, Detroit, RB
1996 — Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB
1995 — Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB
1994 — Steve Young, San Francisco, QB
1993 — Emmitt Smith, Dallas, RB
1992 — Steve Young, San Francisco, QB
1991 — Thurman Thomas, Buffalo, RB
1990 — Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB
1989 — Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB
1988 — Boomer Esiason, Cincinnati, QB
1987 — John Elway, Denver, QB
1986 — Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants, LB
1985 — Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders, RB
1984 — Dan Marino, Miami, QB
1983 — Joe Theismann, Washington, QB
1982 — Mark Moseley, Washington, PK
1981 — Ken Anderson, Cincinnati, QB
1980 — Brian Sipe, Cleveland, QB
1979 — Earl Campbell, Houston, RB
1978 — Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB
1977 — Walter Payton, Chicago, RB
1976 — Bert Jones, Baltimore, QB
1975 — Fran Tarkenton, Minnesota, QB
1974 — Ken Stabler, Oakland, QB
1973 — O.J. Simpson, Buffalo, RB
1972 — Larry Brown, Washington, RB
1971 — Alan Page, Minnesota, DT
1970 — John Brodie, San Francisco, QB
1969 — Roman Gabriel, Los Angeles Rams, QB
1968 — Earl Morrall, Baltimore, QB
1967 — John Unitas, Baltimore, QB
1966 — Bart Starr, Green Bay, QB
1965 — Jim Brown, Cleveland, RB
1964 — John Unitas, Baltimore, QB
1963 — Y.A. Tittle, New York Giants, QB
1962 — Jim Taylor, Green Bay, RB
1961 — Paul Hornung, Green Bay, RB
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.