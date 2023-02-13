AP PHOTO GALLERY: Big moments from Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in…

Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four years. The NFL MVP threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and had a 26-yard run to set up Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes’ magic capped a memorable week in the desert.

Check out some of the highlights of Super Bowl week in Arizona.

