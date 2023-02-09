AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Voting for the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide…

Voting for the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, 18-19-9=156

Kenneth Walker, Seattle, 19-8-10=129

Brock Purdy, San Francisco, 6-12-12=78

Chris Olave, New Orleans, 5-6-7=50

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta, 1-1-4=12

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 0-2-5=11

Christian Watson, Green Bay, 0-1-2=5

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore, 1-0-0=5

Dameon Pierce, Houston, 0-1-0=3

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City, 0-0-1=1

