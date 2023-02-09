AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year The Associated Press

The National Football League’s Offensive Rookie of the Year named by The Associated Press and selected each year by a nationwide panel of media: 2022 — Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, WR 2021 — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati, WR 2020 — Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, QB 2019 — Kyler Murray, Arizona, QB 2018 — Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, RB 2017 — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans, RB 2016 — Dak Prescott, Dallas, QB 2015 — Todd Gurley, St. Louis, RB 2014 — Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants, WR 2013 — Eddie Lacy, Green Bay, RB 2012 — Robert Griffin III, Washington, QB 2011 — Cam Newton, Carolina, QB 2010 — Sam Bradford, St. Louis, QB 2009 — Percy Harvin, Minnesota, WR-KR 2008 — Matt Ryan, Atlanta, QB 2007 — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, RB 2006 — Vince Young, Tennessee, QB 2005 — Carnell Williams, Tampa Bay, RB 2004 — Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh, QB 2003 — Anquan Boldin, Arizona, WR 2002 — Clinton Portis, Denver, RB 2001 — Anthony Thomas, Chicago, RB 2000 — Mike Anderson, Denver, RB 1999 — Edgerrin James, Indianapolis, RB 1998 — Randy Moss, Minnesota, WR 1997 — Warrick Dunn, Tampa Bay, RB 1996 — Eddie George, Houston, RB 1995 — Curtis Martin, New England, RB 1994 — Marshall Faulk, Indianapolis, RB 1993 — Jerome Bettis, L.A. Rams, RB 1992 — Carl Pickens, Cincinnati, WR 1991 — Leonard Russell, New England, RB 1990 — Emmitt Smith, Dallas, RB 1989 — Barry Sanders, Detroit, RB 1988 — John Stephens, New England, RB 1987 — Troy Stradford, Miami, RB 1986 — Rueben Mayes, New Orleans, RB 1985 — Eddie Brown, Cincinnati, WR 1984 — Louis Lipps, Pittsburgh, WR 1983 — Eric Dickerson, L.A. Rams, RB 1982 — Marcus Allen, L.A. Raiders, RB 1981 — George Rogers, New Orleans, RB 1980 — Billy Sims, Detroit, RB 1979 — Ottis Anderson, St. Louis, RB 1978 — Earl Campbell, Houston, RB 1977 — Tony Dorsett, Dallas, RB 1976 — Sammy White, Minnesota, WR 1975 — Mike Thomas, Washington, RB 1974 — Don Woods, San Diego, RB 1973 — Chuck Foreman, Minnesota, RB 1972 — Franco Harris, Pittsburgh, RB 1971 — John Brockington, Green Bay, RB 1970 — Duane Thomas, Dallas, RB 1969 — Calvin Hill, Dallas, RB 1968 — Earl McCullouch, Detroit, WR 1967 — Mel Farr, Detroit, RB 1966 — Johnny Roland, St. Louis, RB 1965 — Gale Sayers, Chicago, RB 1964 — Charley Taylor, Washington, WR 1963 — Paul Flatley, Minnesota, WR 1962 — Ron Bull, Chicago, RB 1961 — Mike Ditka, Chicago, TE 1960 — Gail Cogdill, Detroit, WR 1959 — Nick Pietrosante, Detroit, RB 1958 — Jimmy Orr, Pittsburgh, WR 1957 — Jim Brown, Cleveland, RB Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.