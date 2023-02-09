AP NFL Offensive Player Voting The Associated Press

Voting for the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide…

Voting for the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media: (Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis) Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 35-4-5=192 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 10-7-4=75 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia, 3-11-4=52 Tyreek Hill, Miami, 1-9-11=43 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas, 0-9-5=32 Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 0-4-8=20 Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 0-3-2=11 Josh Allen, Buffalo, 1-0-2=7 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, 0-1-3=6 Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 0-1-3=6 A.J. Brown, Philadelphia, 0-1-1=4 Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 0-0-2=2 Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.