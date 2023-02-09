AP NFL MVP Voting The Associated Press

The voting for the 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel…

The voting for the 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media: (Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 48-2-0-0-0=490 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia, 1-26-11-10-0=193 Josh Allen, Buffalo, 1-11-19-12-5=151 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, 0-10-18-9-6=128 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 0-1-1-15-17=55 Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 0-0-1-3-11=20 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, 0-0-0-1-1=3 Micah Parsons, Dallas, 0-0-0-0-2=2 A.J. Brown, Philadelphia, 0-0-0-0-1=1 Justin Fields Chicago, 0-0-0-0-1=1 Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 0-0-0-0-1=1 Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, 0-0-0-0-1=1 Tyreek Hill, Miami, 0-0-0-0-1=1 Denny Kellington, Buffalo, 0-0-0-0-1=1 Geno Smith, Seattle, 0-0-0-0-1=1 Tua Tagovailoa, 0-0-0-0-1=1 Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.