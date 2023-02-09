AP NFL Defensive Rookie Voting The Associated Press

Voting for the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media: (Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis) Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, 46-4-0=242 Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit, 3-35-9=129 Tariq Woolen, Seattle, 1-11-35=73 Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants, 0-0-3=3 Jalen Pitre, Houston, 0-0-1=1 Sam Williams, Dallas, 0-0-0=1