AP NFL Defensive Rookie Voting

The Associated Press

February 9, 2023, 9:30 PM

Voting for the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, 46-4-0=242

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit, 3-35-9=129

Tariq Woolen, Seattle, 1-11-35=73

Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants, 0-0-3=3

Jalen Pitre, Houston, 0-0-1=1

Sam Williams, Dallas, 0-0-0=1

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

