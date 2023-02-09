AP NFL Defensive Player Voting The Associated Press

Voting for the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media: (Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis) Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 46-2-1=237 Micah Parsons, Dallas, 0-30-11=101 Chris Jones, Kansas City, 1-11-18=56 Haason Reddick, Philadelphia, 2-2-3=19 Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 0-3-8=17 Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 0-1-5=8 Quinnen Williams, New York Jets, 1-0-0=5 Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, 0-1-1=4 Matthew Judon, New England, 0-0-2=2 Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 0-0-1=1 Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.