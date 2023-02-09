AP NFL Comeback Player Voting The Associated Press

The voting for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a…

The voting for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media: (Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis) Geno Smith, Seattle, 28-9-4=171 Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 12-12-14=110 Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, 4-18-12=86 Brandon Graham, Philadelphia, 2-3-2=21 Nick Gates, New York Giants, 2-2-2=18 Jared Goff, Detroit, 1-3-1=15 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 0-1-5=8 J.J. Watt, Arizona, 1-0-0=5 Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 0-1-1=4 Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota, 0-1-1=4 Daniel Jones, New York Giants, 0-0-2=2 Damar Hamlin, Buffalo, 0-0-1=1 Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, 0-0-1=1 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, 0-0-1=1 Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City, 0-0-1=1 David Ojabo, Baltimore, 0-0-1=1 Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.