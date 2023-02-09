Live Radio
AP NFL Coach of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

February 9, 2023, 10:00 PM

The voting for the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Brian Daboll, New York Giants, 16-13-4=123

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco, 12-10-10=100

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville, 5-14-8=75

Sean McDermott, Buffalo, 7-2-7=48

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia, 6-3-6=45

Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota, 1-4-6=23

Dan Campbell, Detroit, 1-2-4=15

Andy Reid, Kansas City, 2-0-0=10

Pete Carroll, Seattle, 0-1-3=6

Mike Tomlin, 0-1-2=5

