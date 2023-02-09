AP NFL Coach of the Year Voting The Associated Press

The voting for the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media: (Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis) Brian Daboll, New York Giants, 16-13-4=123 Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco, 12-10-10=100 Doug Pederson, Jacksonville, 5-14-8=75 Sean McDermott, Buffalo, 7-2-7=48 Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia, 6-3-6=45 Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota, 1-4-6=23 Dan Campbell, Detroit, 1-2-4=15 Andy Reid, Kansas City, 2-0-0=10 Pete Carroll, Seattle, 0-1-3=6 Mike Tomlin, 0-1-2=5