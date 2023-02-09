AP NFL Coach of the Year The Associated Press

The NFL Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of media: 2022 — Brian Daboll, New York Giants 2021 — Mike Vrabel, Tennessee 2020 — Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland 2019 — John Harbaugh, Baltimore 2018 — Matt Nagy, Chicago 2017 — Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams 2016 — Jason Garrett, Dallas 2015 — Ron Rivera, Carolina 2014 — Bruce Arians, Arizona 2013 — Ron Rivera, Carolina 2012 — x-Bruce Arians, Indianapolis 2011 — Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco 2010 — Bill Belichick, New England 2009 — Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati 2008 — Mike Smith, Atlanta 2007 — Bill Belichick, New England 2006 — Sean Payton, New Orleans 2005 — Lovie Smith, Chicago 2004 — Marty Schottenheimer, San Diego 2003 — Bill Belichick, New England 2002 — Andy Reid, Philadelphia 2001 — Dick Jauron, Chicago 2000 — Jim Haslett, New Orleans 1999 — Dick Vermeil, St. Louis 1998 — Dan Reeves, Atlanta 1997 — Jim Fassel, New York Giants 1996 — Dom Capers, Carolina 1995 — Ray Rhodes, Philadelphia 1994 — Bill Parcells, New England 1993 — Dan Reeves, New York Giants 1992 — Bill Cowher, Pittsburgh 1991 — Wayne Fontes, Detroit 1990 — Jimmy Johnson, Dallas 1989 — Lindy Infante, Green Bay 1988 — Mike Ditka, Chicago 1987 — Jim Mora, New Orleans 1986 — Bill Parcells, New York Giants 1985 — Mike Ditka, Chicago 1984 — Chuck Knox, Seattle 1983 — Joe Gibbs, Washington 1982 — Joe Gibbs, Washington 1981 — Bill Walsh, San Francisco 1980 — Chuck Knox, Buffalo 1979 — Jack Pardee, Washington 1978 — Jack Patera, Seattle 1977 — Red Miller, Denver 1976 — Forrest Gregg, Cleveland 1975 — Ted Marchibroda, Baltimore 1974 — Don Coryell, St. Louis 1973 — Chuck Knox, Los Angeles 1972 — Don Shula, Miami 1971 — George Allen, Washington 1970 — Paul Brown, Cincinnati 1969 — Bud Grant, Minnesota 1968 — Don Shula, Baltimore 1967 — George Allen, Los Angeles, and Don Shula, Baltimore 1966 — Tom Landry, Dallas 1965 — George Halas, Chicago 1964 — Don Shula, Baltimore 1963 — George Halas, Chicago 1962 — Allie Sherman, New York Giants 1961 — Allie Sherman, New York Giants 1960 — Buck Shaw, Philadelphia 1959 — Vince Lombardi, Green Bay 1958 — Weeb Ewbank, Baltimore 1957 — George Wilson, Detroit x-served as interim coach for 12 games Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.