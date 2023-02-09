AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year The Associated Press

The NFL Assistant Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of media: 2022 — DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 2021 — Dan Quinn, Dallas 2020 — Brian Daboll, Buffalo 2019 — Greg Roman, Baltimore 2018 — Vic Fangio, Chicago 2017 — Pat Shurmur, Minnesota 2016 — Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta 2015 — Wade Phillips, Denver 2014 — Todd Bowles, Arizona Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.