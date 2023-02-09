AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

The voting for the 2022 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco, 35-9-4=206
Ben Johnson, Detroit, 11-16-10=113
Shane Steichen, Philadelphia, 0-6-8=26
Leslie Frazier, Buffalo, 1-5-5=25
Lou Anarumo, Cincinnati, 1-4-4=21
Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia, 1-3-4=18
Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia, 1-2-0=11
Don Martindale, New York Giants, 0-2-2=8
Dan Quinn, Dallas, 0-1-4=7
Mike Kafka, New York Giants, 0-1-2=5
Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs, 0-1-1=4
Ejiro Evero, Denver, 0-0-3=3
Shane Waldron, Seattle, 0-0-2=2
Ken Dorsey, Buffalo, 0-0-1=1
