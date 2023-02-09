AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year The Associated Press

The voting for the 2022 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media: (Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis) DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco, 35-9-4=206 Ben Johnson, Detroit, 11-16-10=113 Shane Steichen, Philadelphia, 0-6-8=26 Leslie Frazier, Buffalo, 1-5-5=25 Lou Anarumo, Cincinnati, 1-4-4=21 Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia, 1-3-4=18 Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia, 1-2-0=11 Don Martindale, New York Giants, 0-2-2=8 Dan Quinn, Dallas, 0-1-4=7 Mike Kafka, New York Giants, 0-1-2=5 Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs, 0-1-1=4 Ejiro Evero, Denver, 0-0-3=3 Shane Waldron, Seattle, 0-0-2=2 Ken Dorsey, Buffalo, 0-0-1=1 Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.