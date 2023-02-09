2023 Hall of Fame List

Modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023: Joe Thomas, Offensive Tackle Cleveland Browns 2007-2017 Darrelle…

Modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023:

Joe Thomas, Offensive Tackle Cleveland Browns 2007-2017

Darrelle Revis, Defensive Back New York Jets 2007-2012 and 15-16, Tampa Bay 2013, New England 2014, Kansas City 2017

DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker Dallas 2005-2012, Denver 2014-2016

Zach Thomas, Linebacker Miami 1996-2007, Dallas 2008

Ronde Barber, Defensive Back Tampa Bay 1997-2012

Coach/Contributor

Don Coryell, St. Louis Cardinals 1973-1977, San Diego 1978-1985

Senior

Chuck Howley, Linebacker Chicago 1958-1961, Dallas 1961-1973

Joe Klecko, Defensive Tackle New York Jets 1977-187, Indianapolis 1988

Ken Riley, Defensive Back Cincinnati 1969-183

