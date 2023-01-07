SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Titans WR Burks active, expected to start against Jaguars

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 6:59 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks was active and expected to start against Jacksonville on Saturday night in a game that will decide the AFC South champion.

Burks missed practice Thursday with a groin injury and had been listed as questionable to play. The rookie from Arkansas has 29 catches for 425 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), safety Amani Hooker (knee) and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) also were cleared to play for the Titans despite being listed as questionable.

Cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) along with safety Mike Brown and defensive tackle Naquan Jones were inactive for the Titans (7-9).

Receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback CB Montaric Brown, cornerback CB Gregory Junior, linebacker De’Shaan Dixon and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter were healthy scratches for the Jaguars (8-8).

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), long-snapper Ross Matiscik (back), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder) were all cleared to play after being listed as questionable.

