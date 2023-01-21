Sports on TV for Sunday, January 22

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, January 22
|AUTO RACING
|1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana
FOX — Butler at UConn
|1 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati
FS1 — Maryland at Purdue
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at Houston
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Furman at Wofford
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Duke
CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne
ESPNU — UMass at Dayton
|1 p.m.
ABC — NC State at Louisville
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame
ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
|5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at California
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|3 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Queens, N.Y.
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo
|6:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago
|RODEO
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, Duluth, Ga.
|RUGBY
|3 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Hamilton, New Zealand (Taped)
|SKIING
|5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
|12:20 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32
|2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
|WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
|5 p.m.
ESPN — FISU World University Games: Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold-Medal Game, Lake Placid, N.Y. —
