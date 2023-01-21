Sports on TV for Sunday, January 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, January 22 AUTO RACING 1 a.m. (Monday) CNBC — Monster…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, January 22 AUTO RACING 1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

FOX — Butler at UConn

1 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

3 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at Houston

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Furman at Wofford

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne

ESPNU — UMass at Dayton

1 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Louisville

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

5 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at California

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma

COLLEGE WRESTLING 3 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

GOLF 2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 8 p.m.

ESPNU — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Queens, N.Y.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne

NFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo

6:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

7 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago

RODEO 8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, Duluth, Ga.

RUGBY 3 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Hamilton, New Zealand (Taped)

SKIING 5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus

TENNIS 10 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES 5 p.m.

ESPN — FISU World University Games: Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold-Medal Game, Lake Placid, N.Y. —

