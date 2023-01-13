Sports on TV for January 14-15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, January 14 AUTO RACING 11:30 p.m. CBSSN — ABB FIA…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, January 14 AUTO RACING 11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Round 1, Mexico City (Taped)

BOXING 10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Davidson at George Mason

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

12:30 p.m.

USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s

1 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi

2 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at TCU

ESPNU — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

2:30 p.m.

USA — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

3 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Monmouth at Towson

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

4 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at SMU

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington

6 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Oregon

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford

PAC-12N — California at Washington

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV

8 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College

ESPNU — Bradley at Drake

FOX — Colorado at UCLA

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at San Diego St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

4 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

9 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Team KAI vs. Team AINA, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 4:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

GOLF 11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostersund, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Miami

NFL FOOTBALL 4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Chargers at Jacksonville

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Dallas

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Boston

RODEO 3:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Juárez

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna —

Sunday, January 15 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

FOX — Marquette at Xavier

FS1 — St. John’s at UConn

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina

2:15 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

CBSSN — Dayton at St. Louis

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

PAC-12N — California at UCLA (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

COLLEGE WRESTLING 8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

GOLF 10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Showcase: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden

2 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL 9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Iowa

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota

8:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Winnipeg

RODEO 8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)

SAILING 6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix – Day 1, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea

1:30 p.m.

ABC — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal

12 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Juventus (Taped)

TENNIS 7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne —

