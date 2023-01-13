Sports on TV for January 14-15

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, January 14
|AUTO RACING
|11:30 p.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Round 1, Mexico City (Taped)
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Davidson at George Mason
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
|12:30 p.m.
USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s
|1 p.m.
CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi
|2 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at TCU
ESPNU — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
|2:30 p.m.
USA — Richmond at St. Bonaventure
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Monmouth at Towson
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Florida
|4 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.
ESPNU — Cincinnati at SMU
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Clemson
CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Oregon
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford
PAC-12N — California at Washington
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College
ESPNU — Bradley at Drake
FOX — Colorado at UCLA
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at San Diego St.
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga
|10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
|2:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
|9 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Team KAI vs. Team AINA, Orlando, Fla.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
|7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
|GOLF
|11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostersund, Sweden
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — Milwaukee at Miami
|NFL FOOTBALL
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at San Francisco
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Chargers at Jacksonville
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Dallas
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Boston
|RODEO
|3:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Everton
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Juárez
|10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna —
|Sunday, January 15
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
FOX — Marquette at Xavier
FS1 — St. John’s at UConn
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina
|2:15 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
CBSSN — Dayton at St. Louis
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
PAC-12N — California at UCLA (Joined in Progress)
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Showcase: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden
|2 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at LA Lakers
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Iowa
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Arizona at Winnipeg
|RODEO
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)
|SAILING
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix – Day 1, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea
|1:30 p.m.
ABC — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal
|12 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Juventus (Taped)
|TENNIS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne —
