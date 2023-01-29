Live Radio
Home » NFL News » NFL Playoff Glance

NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 29, 2023, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 14

San Francisco 41, Seattle 23

Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

Buffalo 34, Miami 31

N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24

Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 21

Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 20

Philadelphia 38, N.Y. Giants 7

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10

San Francisco 19, Dallas 12

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC

Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20

NFC

Philadelphia 31, San Francisco 7

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 12
At Glendale, Ariz.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up