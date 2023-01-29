NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 14 San Francisco 41, Seattle 23 Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30 Sunday, Jan.…

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 14

San Francisco 41, Seattle 23

Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

Buffalo 34, Miami 31

N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24

Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 21

Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 20

Philadelphia 38, N.Y. Giants 7

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10

San Francisco 19, Dallas 12

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 29 AFC

Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20

NFC

Philadelphia 31, San Francisco 7

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12 At Glendale, Ariz.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.