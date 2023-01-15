NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs x-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo, played at Atlanta Saturday, Jan. 14 San Francisco 41, Seattle…

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs x-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo, played at Atlanta Saturday, Jan. 14

San Francisco 41, Seattle 23

Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

Buffalo 34, Miami 31

N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, TBD

Jacksonville or Baltimore at Kansas City, TBD

Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, TBD

Cincinnati or Jacksonville at Buffalo, TBD

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 29 AFC

x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12 At Glendale, Ariz.

Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

