NFL Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs x-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at Atlanta Saturday, Jan. 14 San Francisco 41, Seattle 23 L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Sunday, Jan. 15 Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16 Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 N.Y. Giants or Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at Philadelphia, TBD AFC lowest remaining seed at Kansas City, TBD Minnesota or Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, TBD TBD vs. TBD, TBD Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 29 AFC x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12 At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)