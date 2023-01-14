BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 7:41 PM

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
x-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at Atlanta
Saturday, Jan. 14

San Francisco 41, Seattle 23

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22

N.Y. Giants or Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at Philadelphia, TBD

AFC lowest remaining seed at Kansas City, TBD

Minnestoa or Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, TBD

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC

x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 12
At Glendale, Ariz.

Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

