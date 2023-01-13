NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|x-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site
|Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday, Jan. 15
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Jan. 16
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC lowest remaining seed at Philadelphia, TBD
AFC lowest remaining seed at Kansas City, TBD
TBD vs. TBD, TBD
TBD vs. TBD, TBD
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 29
|AFC
x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|At Glendale, Ariz.
Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
