NFL Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 14 x-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site Seattle at…

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 14 x-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Sunday, Jan. 15 Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16 Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 NFC lowest remaining seed at Philadelphia, TBD AFC lowest remaining seed at Kansas City, TBD TBD vs. TBD, TBD TBD vs. TBD, TBD Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 29 AFC x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12 At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) < Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.