NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 8, 2023, 11:39 PM

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 14
x-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC lowest remaining seed at Philadelphia, TBD

AFC lowest remaining seed at Kansas City, TBD

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC

x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 12
At Glendale, Ariz.

Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

NFL News | Sports

