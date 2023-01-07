Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13

Kansas City 7 17 0 7 — 31 Las Vegas 3 0 3 7 — 13 First Quarter KC_McKinnon…

Kansas City 7 17 0 7 — 31 Las Vegas 3 0 3 7 — 13

First Quarter

KC_McKinnon 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:52.

Las_FG Carlson 54, 7:15.

Second Quarter

KC_R.Jones 2 run (Butker kick), 14:56.

KC_Toney 11 run (Butker kick), :47.

KC_FG Butker 44, :00.

Third Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 38, 6:55.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Pacheco 1 run (Butker kick), 11:03.

Las_Renfrow 11 pass from Stidham (Carlson kick), 6:37.

A_62,136.

___

KC Las First downs 21 21 Total Net Yards 349 279 Rushes-yards 28-168 25-99 Passing 181 180 Punt Returns 1-5 2-8 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-25 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-26-0 22-36-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 6-39 Punts 4-49.0 2-61.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 5-43 6-47 Time of Possession 25:47 34:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 8-64, R.Jones 10-45, Mahomes 3-29, Toney 3-26, McKinnon 2-6, Henne 2-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Stidham 7-50, Jacobs 17-45, White 1-4.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 18-26-0-202. Las Vegas, Stidham 22-36-1-219.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 6-38, Valdes-Scantling 3-27, Smith-Schuster 2-35, Toney 2-18, McKinnon 2-0, Ju.Watson 1-67, Gray 1-14, Bell 1-3. Las Vegas, Renfrow 7-63, Adams 5-73, Waller 2-35, Hollins 2-15, Jacobs 2-5, Abdullah 1-10, Moreau 1-10, K.Cole 1-5, Johnson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

