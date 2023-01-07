Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13

|Kansas City
|7
|17
|0
|7
|—
|31
|Las Vegas
|3
|0
|3
|7
|—
|13
First Quarter
KC_McKinnon 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:52.
Las_FG Carlson 54, 7:15.
Second Quarter
KC_R.Jones 2 run (Butker kick), 14:56.
KC_Toney 11 run (Butker kick), :47.
KC_FG Butker 44, :00.
Third Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 38, 6:55.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Pacheco 1 run (Butker kick), 11:03.
Las_Renfrow 11 pass from Stidham (Carlson kick), 6:37.
A_62,136.
___
|KC
|Las
|First downs
|21
|21
|Total Net Yards
|349
|279
|Rushes-yards
|28-168
|25-99
|Passing
|181
|180
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-26-0
|22-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-21
|6-39
|Punts
|4-49.0
|2-61.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-43
|6-47
|Time of Possession
|25:47
|34:13
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 8-64, R.Jones 10-45, Mahomes 3-29, Toney 3-26, McKinnon 2-6, Henne 2-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Stidham 7-50, Jacobs 17-45, White 1-4.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 18-26-0-202. Las Vegas, Stidham 22-36-1-219.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 6-38, Valdes-Scantling 3-27, Smith-Schuster 2-35, Toney 2-18, McKinnon 2-0, Ju.Watson 1-67, Gray 1-14, Bell 1-3. Las Vegas, Renfrow 7-63, Adams 5-73, Waller 2-35, Hollins 2-15, Jacobs 2-5, Abdullah 1-10, Moreau 1-10, K.Cole 1-5, Johnson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
