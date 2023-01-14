Damar Hamlin visits teammates at Buffalo Bills practice

Less than two weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game in Cincinnati, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continued his remarkable recovery when he paid a visit to his teammates Saturday during practice.

▶ Watch Video: Damar Hamlin visits Buffalo Bills practice just 2 weeks after collapse

Less than two weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game in Cincinnati, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continued his remarkable recovery when he paid a visit to his teammates Saturday during practice.

Fellow teammate, linebacker Matt Milano, posted a photo to Instagram of the 24-year-old Hamlin at the team’s facilities in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills host the Miami Dolphins Sunday in the opening round of the playoffs.

Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals while making a routine tackle. He was administered CPR on the field by medical personnel before being loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the intensive care unit of a Cincinnati hospital, where he was sedated in critical condition for several days.

His condition improved, and he was transferred on Jan. 9 to a hospital in Buffalo, before being discharged two days later, on Jan. 11, the team said, after undergoing “comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing.”

Dr. Timothy Pritts at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was treated immediately following his cardiac arrest, said last week that Hamlin’s “neurological function is intact.”

He has been posting regularly to social media since Jan. 8.

“It’s Always Been ALL Love On My End,” he wrote on Instagram Saturday.

Hamlin’s collapse stunned the football world and renewed the conversation around the risks of football to physical and mental health. The cause remains unclear. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus speculated that Hamlin may have suffered a rare condition known as “commotio cordis,” which is heart arrhythmia that occurs when someone takes a direct hit to their chest.