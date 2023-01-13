2022 NFL All-Pro Team Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — The results of The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro balloting as selected by a national panel…

NEW YORK (AP) — The results of The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro balloting as selected by a national panel of 50 media members. First-place votes in parentheses are worth three points, second-place votes worth one:

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 148 (49); Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia, 22 (1); Josh Allen, Buffalo, 15; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, 15

Running Backs

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas, 131 (42); Nick Chubb, Cleveland, 36 (5); Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 16 (3); Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 8; Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 6; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, 3.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 150 (50); George Kittle, San Francisco, 38; T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota, 7; Mark Andrews, Baltimore, 5.

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 150 (50); Tyreek Hill, Miami, 144 (47); Davante Adams, Las Vegas, 100, (26); A.J. Brown, Philadelphia, 76 (13); Stefon Diggs, Buffalo, 74 (13); CeeDee Lamb, Dallas, 28; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit, 11 (1); Jaylen Waddle, Miami, 10; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati, 7.

Left Tackles

Trent Williams, San Francisco, 127 (39); Andrew Thomas, New York Giants, 49 (10); Laremy Tunsil, Houston, 13; Terron Armstead, Miami, 7 (1); Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota, 3; Jonah Williams, Cincinnati, 1.

Left Guards

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 118, (36); Joe Thuney, Kansas City, 57 (8); Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 11 (3); Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia, 11 (2); Ben Powers, Baltimore, 3 (1).

Centers

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 112 (32); Creed Humphrey, Kansas City, 77 (16); Frank Ragnow, 11 (2).

x-Right Guards

Zack Martin, Dallas, 111 (35); Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta, 60 (14); Michael Onwenu, New England, 15; Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville, 6; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland, 3 (1); Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia, 2.

Right Tackles

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 137 (44); Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay, 34, (5), Penei Sewell Detroit, 27 (1); Kaleb McGary, Atlanta, 1; Brian O’Neill, Minnesota, 1.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers

Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 148 (49); Micah Parsons, Dallas, 112 (33); Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 60 (10); Haason Reddick, Philadelphia, 33 (6); Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 29 (2); Matt Judon, New England, 15; Brian Burns, Carolina, 2; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 1.

Interior Linemen

Chris Jones, Kansas City, 148 (49); Quinnen Williams, New York Jets, 94 (22); Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants, 69 (18); Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee, 24 (3); Christian Wilkins, Miami, 15 (2); Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh, 14; Jonathan Allen, Washington, 11 (3); Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 10 (2); Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia, 6; Daron Payne, Washington, 5; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta, 3 (1); DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis, 1.

y-Linebackers

Fred Warner, San Francisco, 134 (42); Roquan Smith, Baltimore, 89 (27); Matt Milano, Buffalo, 85 (25); Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams, 54 (13); C.J. Mosley, New York Jets, 42 (9); Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints, 41 (8); Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco, 40 (8); Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville, 24 (4); Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 23 (3); T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia, 23 (3); Nick Bolton, Kansas City, 15 (3); Jordyn Brooks, Seattle, 6 (2); Devin White, Tampa Bay, 5 (1); Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis, 4 (1); Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati, 4 (1); Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo, 2; David Long, Tennessee, 2; Alex Singleton, Denver, 2; Logan Wilson, Cincinnati, 1.

Cornerbacks

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, 136 (43); Patrick Surtain II, Denver, 79 (20); Jaire Alexander, Green Bay, 62 (16); James Bradberry, Philadelphia, 40 (8); Darius Slay, Philadelphia, 20 (5); Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, 19 (4); Tariq Woolen, Seattle, 13 (2); Patrick Peterson, Minnesota, 10; Xavien Howard, Miami, 5 (1); Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville, 4 (1); Charvarius Ward, San Francisco, 4; Jaycee Horn, Carolina, 3; Trevon Diggs, Dallas, 2; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 1; L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City, 1; Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh, 1.

Safeties

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 139 (45); Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco, 49 (12); Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers, 45 (13); Justin Simmons, Denver, 39 (8); Jordan Poyer, Buffalo, 25 (5); Ryan Neal Seattle, 14 (3); Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans 13 (2); Vonn Bell, Cincinnati, 12 (3); Quandre Diggs, Seattle, 12 (2); Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 12 (2); Budda Baker, Arizona, 9 (2); Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville, 6 (1); Kyle Dugger, New England, 6 (1); Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 5 (1); CJ Gardner Johnson, Philadelphia, 3; Kamren Curl, Washington, 2; Jalen Pitre, Houston, 2; Jessie Bates, Cincinnati, 1; Cam Bynum, Minnesota, 1; Grant Delpit, Cleveland, 1; Jevon Holland Miami, 1; Devin McCourty, New England, 1; Rodney McLeod, Indianapolis, 1; Antoine Winfield, Tampa Bay, 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekickers

Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas, 85 (25); Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 52 (12); Jason Myers, Seattle, 32 (7); Brett Maher, Dallas, 9 (1); Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston, 7 (2); Tyler Bass, Buffalo, 4 (1); Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams, 4 (1); Eddy Pineiro, Carolina, 4 (1); Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Jake Elliott, Philadelphia, 1; Graham Gano, New York Giants, 1.

Punters

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City, 100 (28); Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee, 45 (13); AJ Cole, Las Vegas, 22 (2); Johnny Hekker, Carolina, 12 (2); Tress Way, Washington, 11 (3); Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 4 (1); JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers, 4 (1); Michael Dickson, Seattle, 2.

Kick Returners

Keisean Nixon, Green Bay, 136 (44); Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota, 27; Nyheim Hines, Buffalo, 23 (5); Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis, 8 (1); KaVontae Turpin, Dallas, 2; Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville, 1; Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 1; Marcus Jones, New England, 1, Boston Scott, Philadelphia, 1.

Punt Returners

Marcus Jones, New England, 143 (47); Kalif Raymond, Detroit, 25 (2); Ray-Ray McCloud, San Francisco, 12; Avery Williams, Atlanta, 6; Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 3 (1); DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers, 3; Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland, 3; KaVontae Turpin, Dallas, 3; Jamal Agnew, Philadelphia, 1; Trent Taylor, Cincinnati 1.

Special Teamers

Jeremy Reaves, Washington, 91 (24); George Odum, San Francisco, 72 (19); Justin Hardee, New York Jets, 19 (4); Josh Metellus, Minnesota, 4 (1); Matthew Slater, New England, 4; Nick Bellore, Seattle, 3 (1); C.J. Goodwin, Dallas, 3 (1); J.T. Gray, New Orleans, 1; Jordan Kunaszyk, Cleveland, 1; Brenden Schooler, New England, 1; Josh Woods, Detroit, 1.

Long Snappers

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota, 87 (26); Nick Moore, Baltimore, 29 (8); Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis, 25 (7); Zach Wood, New Orleans, 23 (2); Morgan Cox, Tennessee, 19 (4); Jon Weeks, Houston, 4 (1); Liam McCullough, Atlanta, 3 (1); Trent Sieg, Las Vegas, 3 (1); Josh Harris, Los Angeles Chargers, 3; Rick Lovato, Philadelphia, 2; J.J. Jansen, Carolina, 1; Patrick Scales, Chicago, 1.

___

x-One voter did not pick a second-team right guard

y-Four voters picked ineligible players as second-team linebackers

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

