Sports on TV for Sunday, December 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, December 11 2 p.m.

BTN — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech, Brooklyn, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Marquette at Notre Dame

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Maryland vs. Tennessee, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

FS1 — Seton Hall at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Mississippi St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Ball St. at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — USF at NC State

SECN — Jacksonville St. at Mississippi

3 p.m.

ABC — UConn at Maryland

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Miami

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Penn St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

FIGURE SKATING 4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Torino, Italy

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-League BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stockton at G-League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Cleveland at Cincinnati, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Dallas, Minnesota at Detroit, Philadelphia at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco, Carolina at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Miami at LA Chargers

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at St. Louis

8 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Vegas

RUGBY 3 p.m.

CNBC — HSB: The World Rugby Sevens Series, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1:40 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Reading at Chelsea

10 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint Germain at Lyon (Taped)

TENNIS 6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men’s and Women’s Finals; Open de Caen Women’s Semifinals, Men’s Round of 16 —

