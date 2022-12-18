NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday ARIZONA CARDINALS at DENVER BRONCOS — ARIZONA: CB Byron…

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at DENVER BRONCOS — ARIZONA: CB Byron Murphy, QB David Blough, CB Marco Wilson, CB Antonio Hamiton, OL Rashaad Coward, OL Wyatt Davis, DL Zach Allen. DENER: QB Russell Wilson, WR Kendall Hinton, CB Michael Ojemudia, WR Courtland Sutton, OL Quinn Bailey, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DL Elijah Garcia.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — NEW ENGLAND: QB Jack Jones, DT Sam Roberts, CB Jalen Mills, FS Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Damien Harris, WR DeVante Parker. LAS VEGAS: CB Rock Ya-Sin, G Netane Muti, G Alex Bars, T Jackson Barton, DT Neil Farrel Jr., DE Tashawn Bower, DT Andrew Billings.

TENNESSEE TITANS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — TENNESSEE: WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, CB Tre Avery, S Amani Hooker, G Jordan Roos, DT Teair Tart, DL Denico Autry. LOS ANGELES: S Derwin James, QB Easton Stick, RB Sony Michel, OT Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, S J.T. Woods, DL Christopher Hinton.

