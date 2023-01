NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Saturday INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — INDIANAPOLIS: CB Kalon…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — INDIANAPOLIS: CB Kalon Barnes, CB Parry Nickerson, C Garrett Bradbury, OLB Pat Jones II, DL Ross Blacklock. MINNESOTA: CB Kalon Barnes, DT Ross Blacklock, C Garrett Bradbury, LB Patrick Jones, CB Parry Nickerson.

